Still no inquiries for Werner, say Leipzig

Reported Liverpool target Timo Werner has not been the subject of any transfer inquiries in recent weeks, RB Leipzig's sporting director Markus Krosche has revealed.

Werner has long been linked with a host of top clubs, including Barcelona and Bayern Munich, but claims this week suggested the striker was ready to join Premier League leaders Liverpool.

It is said the Germany international has a €60million release clause that expires in June.

However, Krosche Leipzig have not had approaches for Werner, who scored 21 goals in 25 Bundesliga games in 2019-20 before the season was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff revealed last week that neither Liverpool nor Bayern had made contact regarding Werner, and that remains the case, according to Krosche.

"There have been no inquiries, and Timo didn't contact us either," he told reporters on Friday.

"These rumours have been around for weeks. As of now, there is nothing new."

Krosche expects the global COVID-19 crisis to have an impact on the upcoming transfer window, with campaigns across Europe still hanging in the balance.

Germany's Bundesliga is set to become one of the first major leagues to resume play next month.

"It will be a different transfer market," Krosche said. "It will depend on whether leagues and the European competitions can be played to the end, because that means a lot of income."

Leipzig have moves of their own to make, with Krosche hinting at talks with Roma over the renegotiation of the €29m fee to sign Patrik Schick on a permanent basis.

Schick has scored seven goals in 15 league games on loan from the Serie A side.

"Patrik feels very comfortable with us and I can imagine him staying," Krosche said.

"The option has not changed at the moment, but maybe in the next few weeks [it will]. All clubs have to deal with the crisis."