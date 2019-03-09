Ribery sets Bundesliga record in Wolfsburg rout

Franck Ribery broke a Bundesliga record with his impact off the bench as Bayern Munich crushed Wolfsburg 6-0 to move top of the Bundesliga.

Bayern were already 3-0 up when Ribery replaced Serge Gnabry in the 55thminute at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

But the former France international ensured the result was even more comfortable, creating three late goals to move the Bavarian giants above Borussia Dortmund on goal difference.

Ribery set up Thomas Muller for Bayern's fourth and within nine minutes he had also crossed for Joshua Kimmich and Robert Lewandowski to add late goals for the champions.

It is the first time since Opta began collecting detailed Bundesliga data in the 2004-05 season that a substitute has recorded three assists.

Perhaps even more remarkably, Ribery's previous 17 appearances in the top-flight this season had failed to yield a single assist.

But he may have forced his way into Niko Kovac's side for Wednesday's Champions League last-16 second leg at home to Liverpool.

Ribery has some way to go to catch Kimmich, though, with the right-back's 10 assists this term the joint-most in the Bundesliga, along with BVB winger Jadon Sancho.

Lewandowski also broke a Bundesliga during the rout over Wolfsburg.

The Poland international's first goal moved him ahead of former Bayern forward Claudio Pizarro as the leading foreign goalscorer in the history of the league.