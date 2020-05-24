English
العربية
BUNDESLIGA
Bundesliga

RB Leipzig star Timo Werner achieves Bundesliga scoring feat for first time in 21 years

RB Leipzig star Timo Werner achieves Bundesliga scoring feat for first time in 21 years

Getty Images

Timo Werner became the first Bundesliga player to score two hat-tricks against the same opponent in a single season in 21 years with his treble against Mainz on Sunday.

RB Leipzig star Werner, who has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool, hit three in an 8-0 win over Mainz in November and repeated the trick in a 5-0 success at Opel Arena this weekend.

The last player to register hat-tricks in two games against one opponent in the same Bundesliga season was Bayer Leverkusen's Ulf Kirsten against Borussia Monchengladbach in 1998-99.

Germany international Werner's tally for the 2019-20 Bundesliga campaign now stands at 24 – the best single-season return of his career.

Timo Werner
Previous Mainz 0-5 Leipzig - Match Report
Read
Mainz 0-5 Leipzig - Match Report
Next

Latest Stories