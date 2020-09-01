RB Leipzig given the go-ahead for fans to return

RB Leipzig will be able to welcome fans back into their stadium for their game against Mainz on September 20.

Ligue 1 is the only major domestic league to allow fans to attend matches since football first resumed in Europe in May following the coronavirus-enforced stoppage.

However, with Germany having curtailed the spread of the virus, Leipzig have been given the green light to have crowds back in attendance for their home match against Mainz.

Leipzig will be able to have up to 8,500 fans in the stadium, after a location-specific agreement was reached with the city's health department.

The decision comes following new measures being introduced in the Saxony region on Tuesday, though it is dependant on infection rates in the area staying low.

"It is great news for the team but above all for our fans," said Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann.

"It's almost six months since the last game with supporters and we've always stressed how much we missed the fans and atmosphere."

Leipzig finished third in the Bundesliga in 2019-20, while also reaching the Champions League semi-finals, going out to Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon.