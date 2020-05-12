Pulisic: Borussia Dortmund rewarded for faith shown in Sancho

Christian Pulisic has hailed Jadon Sancho for the "amazing job" he has done at Borussia Dortmund and says his former club are reaping the rewards for showing faith in the youngster.

Sancho joined Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017 as a 17-year-old, believing that a move to the Bundesliga side would give him a clearer path to regular first-team football.

The England international's decision soon paid off and three years on he is regarded as one of the hottest properties in world football, earning links to a number of big-name clubs.

Pulisic also made a name for himself at Signal Iduna Park before joining Chelsea ahead of the 2019-20 season and is glad Dortmund are continuing to embrace young talent.

"It's one of the big reasons why I was really drawn there when I was very young," he told Sky Sports News. "I think they give younger players opportunities and it's a great club to go and develop.

"Sancho was given an opportunity, just like I was, at a very high level, and they show you right away that they trust you and they're going to give an equal opportunity to all the players.

"He's done an amazing job since he came in and has obviously shown what abilities he has."

Pulisic has endured a mixed debut campaign at Chelsea, with boss Frank Lampard admitting in December he expects to see "a lot more" from the reported £58m signing.

And the 21-year-old, whose last appearance came on New Year's Day, has acknowledged that there are certain aspects of his game that need improving.

"I want to learn to be even more clinical in front of goal continue to boost my numbers, get more goals and assists," Pulisic added.

"I want to be stronger on the ball, being able to hold off players and those are two areas that I'm definitely working on."