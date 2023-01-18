Nagelsmann wants quick resolution to Bayern's goalkeeper search

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Wednesday he hoped the Bundesliga leaders would soon decide how to replace the injured Manuel Neuer, even if it meant not signing a new goalkeeper.

Nagelsmann said he did not want the saga over injured captain Neuer "to go on forever".

"We would like to have a decision, in either direction," Nagelsmann told a press conference ahead of Bayern's return to action at RB Leipzig on Friday.

"At some point you need calm in the (goalkeeping) position."

Nagelsmann said there had been "no contact" between him and Bayern's main transfer target, Borussia Moenchengladbach stopper Yann Sommer.

"(The club) are always working on ways to strengthen the squad -- and that's the case now as well," he added.

"I'm always relaxed when it comes to transfers. It's not always just two parties that need to be satisfied."

German media reported on Wednesday that Gladbach were close to signing Montpellier goalkeeper Jonas Omlin, which was considered a pre-condition of allowing Swiss international Sommer to move to Bayern.

The 36-year-old Neuer was ruled out for the remainder of the season after breaking his leg in a skiing accident in December.

Nagelsmann said his side needed to be ready against a resurgent Leipzig, who have won 11 and drawn two of their past 13 matches and are unbeaten in the league at home this season.

"Leipzig are one of the main competitors for the championship. They're in a good mood under (coach) Marco Rose, they're the best team with us in terms of points, and they've been unbeaten for ages," Nagelsmann said.

"They are good with dead-ball situations... and the danger of counter-attacking is extremely high because they have a good structure in positioning."

Bayern are four points clear of second-placed Freiburg, with Leipzig two points further back in third, as they bid for an 11th straight Bundesliga title.

"If we win the game: a nine-point lead (over Leipzig) would be a good cushion," said Nagelsmann, who joined Bayern from Leipzig in 2021.

"If we should lose, it's very exciting again and then we're under more pressure to act in the Bundesliga than if we were to win. So it's an important game."