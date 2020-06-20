Muller admits 'nothing but success' matters for Bayern as champions break more records

Thomas Muller suggested Bayern Munich are addicted to winning after the Bundesliga champions beat Freiburg 3-1 on Saturday.

Although the title was already secured, Hansi Flick's side were ruthless at the Allianz Arena as Robert Lewandowski scored twice and set up Joshua Kimmich for another goal.

It was a dominant display from Bayern despite them having made changes to their regular line-up and meant they claimed a club-record 15th-straight win in all competitions.

Lewandowski's goals also moved him on to 33 for the league season, setting a new best for a non-German player in Bundesliga history.

Muller was frustrated not to have scored himself but was proud of the way they kept up their winning momentum.

"We wanted to be greedy," he said. "All teams have ambitious goals before matches. We're doing a very good job at the moment. It's down to our inner motivation that entitles us to play for Bayern and enables us to push ourselves to our limits week in, week out.

"We're expected to achieve nothing but success. We've dedicated ourselves to that. We showed superb energy today. It's a shame we didn't score in the second half. I should have added my name to the scoresheet at least once."

Kimmich wants them to maintain their winning run to boost their chances of a treble, with the DFB-Pokal final against Bayer Leverkusen to come and the Champions League set to return in August.

"You saw we're hungry and greedy, that we wanted to win the match even though we've already won the title," he said. "We want fair competition, we want to keep up our rhythm, even if nothing's at stake anymore.

"It's a special kind of mentality. A lot of work has gone into it. We don't only push ourselves on matchdays; it begins in training, in our preparations.

"We still have ambitious goals this season. We absolutely want to win the cup final and go on the attack in the Champions League and use our momentum. We didn't always dominate because of individual quality. It was often down to our mentality, fighting and will to win."

Head coach Flick is also keen to keep Bayern's momentum going, adding: "We wanted to be in control, create chances and put our opponents under pressure. It's just the way we play.

"I'm really pleased with it. But the players share the goals around, which is why it's working so well at the moment. It's important to keep up our rhythm after winning the title. We want to use our matches for that. It worked out very well today, and we want to build on it again away to Wolfsburg."