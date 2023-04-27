Marco Reus extends with Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund have extended captain Marco Reus' contract by one year until the summer of 2024, the club announced on Thursday.

The two-time German Footballer of the Year's deal was set to expire at the end of this season.

Reus, 33, has scored 161 for Dortmund, 16 shy of the all-time record set by Adi Preissler between 1946 and 1959.

Reus has won two German Cups with Dortmund but has never claimed the league, he joined from Moenchengadbach immediately after the 2012 title.

This season, Dortmund sit one point clear of Bayern Munich with five games to play. Bayern have won the league in each of Reus' ten seasons with Dortmund.

"We as a team, like all of our fans, have one big goal in mind that we are all focused on: we want to be German champions," Reus said in a statement released on Thursday.

"I'm happy to have extended my contract for another year, I always said I would prefer not to play for another club in my career than Dortmund."

Reus has spoken regularly about his desire to finish his career in Dortmund and will be 35 on conclusion of the extended deal.

"Marco is of enormous importance for this club, our fans and the city, but also beyond the borders of Dortmund to our fans across the world" said sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

Born in Dortmund, Reus came through the club's junior ranks before moving to Rot Weiss Ahlen and then Borussia Moenchengladbach, where he made his Bundesliga debut.

Reus moved to Dortmund from Gladbach in the summer of 2012 and was named club captain ahead of the 2018-19 season.

The forward has played 48 times for Germany, scoring 15 goals but has missed several major tournaments with injury, including the 2014 World Cup triumph.

Reus picked up an ankle injury in September and missed several weeks, including Germany's Qatar World Cup campaign, but has scored eight goals and laid on seven assists in 26 appearances this season.

German tabloid Bild reports Reus, who is currently the club's highest earner, took a significant pay cut in order to extend his deal at Dortmund.

The re-signing averts a potential leadership vacuum for Dortmund next season.

Co-captain Mats Hummels' deal also expires in summer while the other co-captain Jude Bellingham the target of several large European clubs for a summer move.