Lewandowski takes Muller's Bundesliga record

Robert Lewandowski became the first player to hit 21 goals in the first half of a Bundesliga campaign with his opener for Bayern Munich against Freiburg.

Gerd Muller previously held the record of 20 goals, with the Bayern great having achieved the feat in 1968-69.

Lewandowski matched that haul on January 8, scoring in a 3-2 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach.

On Sunday, in Bayern's 16th league game of the 34-match campaign, the 32-year-old overtook Muller by slotting home at the culmination of a superb Bayern move in the seventh minute.

It also brought up Lewandowski's fifth goal in his last four games against Freiburg.

Prolific in attack, it is at the other end where Hansi Flick's Bayern side have struggled this season.

Heading into Sunday's game at the Allianz Arena, the Bavarian side had 33 points – they last had as many points after 15 matches in 2017-18 - yet their 24 goals conceded after 15 fixtures was more than in any season since 1981-82 (25).

Lewandowksi scored 34 times in the league last season, six shy of Muller's Bundesliga record of 40 (1971-72), but the Poland star now looks well on course to challenge that tally.