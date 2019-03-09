Lewandowski passes Pizarro as Bundesliga's top foreign scorer

Robert Lewandowski has become the top foreign goalscorer in Bundesliga history.

The Poland international hit Bayern Munich's second goal against Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Lewandowski has now scored 196 goals in the Bundesliga, passing veteran Peru attacker Claudio Pizarro, who played for Bayern earlier in his career.

He will rarely have scored easier goals either as Serge Gnabry, who had given Bayern the lead, squared the ball for Lewandowski to slot home into an open goal.

The strike was Lewandowski's 16th Bundesliga goal of the season, extending his incredible record against Wolfsburg.

Lewandowski has scored in eight consecutive matches against Wolfsburg, having famously hit five goals in a nine-minute spell after coming off the bench in 2015-16.