Lewandowski equals Aubameyang's Bundesliga record

Robert Lewandowski scored for the eighth Bundesliga match running, equalling a record set by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Lewandowski headed home his 12th league goal of the campaign to draw Bayern level against Augsburg on Saturday after Niko Kovac's side fell behind inside 30 seconds.

The Poland international has now netted in the opening eight Bundesliga games of the season, matching Aubameyang's impressive effort at Borussia Dortmund in 2015-16.

No Bundesliga player has scored in the first nine matches of a campaign, meaning Lewandowski will have the opportunity to make history should he feature against Union Berlin next Saturday.

Bundesliga: Eintracht Francfort 3 Bayer Leverkusen 0
Augsburg 2-2 Bayern Munich: Sule injured as champions are hit by last-gasp equaliser

