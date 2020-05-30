Lewandowski completes Bundesliga set: Opta breakdown of club-by-club record

Robert Lewandowski finally completed the Bundesliga set on Saturday, registering a goal against Fortuna Dusseldorf at long last.

The prolific striker had tallied 25 unsuccessful shots in five previous meetings with Dusseldorf, making them the only current top-flight team he had failed to score against in his career.

However, Lewandowski's wait came to an end with his first attempt at the Allianz Arena - and it could not have been more straightforward.

Excellent build-up work by Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Muller set up the Poland international for a simple finish to make it 3-0 for the hosts just before half-time.

Lewandowski, who added another with a cheeky back-heeled finish after the break in Bayern's 5-0 victory, has now recorded a goal against all 18 Bundesliga clubs - including the one he currently plays for.

So, who suffers the most when coming up against him? Opta is able to provide the answer...

HUNGRY LIKE A WOLFSBURG

Poor Wolfsburg top the table of Lewandowski victims; he has scored 20 times against them in 18 appearances, though did draw a blank when they met in December.

Augsburg sit second on the list but at an even better strike-rate, having managed 19 goals in just 15 games.

Lewandowski has bolstered his tally against Schalke this season, grabbing a hat-trick in a 3-0 away triumph back in August before adding another in a 5-0 thrashing after the turn of the year. His exploits in 2019-20 has lifted his total to 17 in 20.

Mainz and Werder Bremen have both conceded 16 in 19 and 18 fixtures respectively when in opposition to the frontman, who sits third on the all-time Bundesliga scoring list.

FAMILIAR FACES MADE TO SUFFER

Before Bayern, there was Borussia Dortmund of course.

Lewandowski started his Bundesliga career at Signal Iduna Park, joining from Lech Poznan for a reported fee of €4.5million back in 2010. It was a bargain buy for Dortmund as they went on to win back-to-back league titles under Jurgen Klopp.

Now, though, BVB are often on the receiving end as the player they helped turn into a superstar shines for their rivals. Lewandowski left on a free to move to Munich in 2014 and has been making his former employers pay ever since.

In 12 league outings against his old club, he has 16 goals. That total includes notching twice in the last two league clashes at the Allianz Arena, games which Bayern have won by an aggregate score of 9-0.

LEW RATIO AGAINST CURRENT CLUB

In contrast to his exploits against Dortmund, Lewandowski found it tougher to score when coming up against the team he now plays for.

His eight Bundesliga contests when facing Bayern yielded a solitary goal - albeit that was the late winner in an April 2012 victory that proved pivotal in the title race.

The following month, he was once again the hero for Dortmund with a hat-trick in a resounding 5-2 triumph in the DFB-Pokal final against the same opposition, in the process completing a domestic double for Klopp's crop.

These days, it is Bayern fans who celebrate Lewandowski's goals - and there have been plenty of them to enjoy this season. With 43 to his name in all competitions, he has already equalled the most productive season of his career.