Heidenheim 2-2 Werder Bremen (2-2 agg): Visitors retain Bundesliga status on away goals

Werder Bremen managed to retain their Bundesliga status thanks to the away goals rule as they drew 2-2 with second-tier Heidenheim.

In a dramatic second leg of the relegation play-off – with the first encounter having finished goalless – Heidenheim restored parity with a 97th-minute penalty.

However, it was not enough for the home side, with Ludwig Augustinsson's goal three minutes earlier ensuring Bremen stayed up.

The visitors had taken the lead thanks to Norman Theuerkauf's early own goal, but Tim Kleindienst's strike five minutes from time set up a thrilling finale as four-time German champions Bremen – who hold the record for the number of seasons in the Bundesliga – stayed up by the skin of their teeth.