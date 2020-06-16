English
Havertz wants move 'in the near future' but Leverkusen hope for common ground

Bayer Leverkusen are not giving up hope of keeping Kai Havertz for at least one more season, with CEO Fernando Carro eager for a solution.

Kai Havertz wants to move his career forward "in the near future", but Bayer Leverkusen chief executive Fernando Carro wants to find common ground.

Germany international Havertz is reportedly a transfer target for Real Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich among many others, with Leverkusen said to be hoping for a €100million fee.

Sporting director Rudi Voller has expressed a desire to see the 21-year-old, who celebrated his birthday last week, remain at the BayArena for another season. Havertz has a contract until June 2022.

Carro acknowledged Havertz is keen to move on soon but hopes a satisfactory solution can be found.

"Many clubs are interested in Kai Havertz," Carro told the Kolner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper.

"Kai has been with us for 10 years. I see the player's desire to take the next step sometime in the near future. You have to respect that as much as the fact he has a contract with Leverkusen until 2022.

"You have to try to find a solution where the player's goal can be reconciled with ours.

"At the moment nobody can say for sure what will happen."

Since the start of 2018-19, Havertz has scored 28 goals and supplied eight assists in 61 Bundesliga appearances.

He has 35 goals and 21 assists overall in his Bundesliga career.

