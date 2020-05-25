Hat-trick? Werner could have scored even more – Nagelsmann

Timo Werner could have scored even more goals for RB Leipzig against Mainz, according to head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Werner netted a hat-trick as RB Leipzig climbed back into third in the Bundesliga with a 5-0 win on Sunday.

Linked heavily with a move to Liverpool, Werner became the first Bundesliga player to score two hat-tricks against the same opponent in a single season in 21 years.

But Nagelsmann felt the prolific forward could have netted even more for his side.

"I think we were also ready the last game for games without fans. I think we were well-focused in the last game too," he told a news conference.

"We just didn't have so many chances and didn't score so many goals like today. We started off pretty well and built pressure, I think it's a well-deserved victory.

"We had even more chances to score. I think even Timo Werner could have scored more goals.

"But especially his development after the Freiburg game is very interesting. He kept the ball really well, performed well. He had a good game."

Werner has scored 30 goals in 38 games in all competitions for RB Leipzig this season, including 24 in the Bundesliga.