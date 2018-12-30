Hannover sign Hoffenheim defender Akpoguma on loan

Hannover have signed Hoffenheim centre-back Kevin Akpoguma on loan until the end of the season, subject to a medical on January 2.

The 23-year-old defender has made eight Bundesliga appearances for Hoffenheim this season, the last of them coming in a 3-3 draw against Hertha Berlin on November 24.

Akpoguma will join a Hannover side level with Nuremberg on 11 points at the bottom of the Bundesliga table.

Hannover general manager Horst Heldt said: "Kevin brings a lot of speed, he has a good touch and has a good heading game, so he fits in perfectly with our requirements and we are very happy that we could sign him for Hannover.

"I'm really looking forward to the new challenge. I want to get in the team quickly, play match practice and play my part in helping us reach our goal and stay in the division," Akpoguma said.

"The club impressed me a lot I'll do my utmost to make it a loan that will benefit everyone."