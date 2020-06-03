George Floyd demonstrations in Bundesliga will go unpunished, confirms DFB

Jadon Sancho and the other Bundesliga stars who displayed anti-racism gestures and messages in support of the late George Floyd will not face punishment, the German Football Association (DFB) has announced.

Floyd, a black American, died in police custody in Minneapolis last week, prompting demonstrations and riots across the United States and beyond.

Sancho and Borussia Dortmund team-mate Achraf Hakimi each revealed T-shirts bearing the message "Justice for George Floyd" in their victory over Paderborn on Sunday.

Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram had earlier taken a knee after scoring in the win over Union Berlin, while Schalke's USA international Weston McKennie sported an armband referencing Floyd.

Such on-field statements or protests are prohibited and the DFB confirmed following the weekend's games it would be looking into the incidents.

However, FIFA subsequently asked leagues to "use common sense" regarding the matter, before president Gianni Infantino said the players deserved "applause, not punishment".

The DFB confirmed on Wednesday it would take no action for the "messages of anti-racism", while further demonstrations relating to racism and Floyd's death will also go unpunished.

Anton Nachreiner, chairman of the DFB's control body, said: "It goes without saying that the DFB's control body always has FIFA and DFB regulations in mind.

"In this specific case, however, these are deliberate actions of anti-racism by the players, who are thus campaigning for the very values which the DFB seeks to uphold.

"So no action will be taken now, nor in the case of further anti-racism demonstrations over coming weeks."

DFB president Fritz Keller added: "I welcome the far-sighted decision from the DFB's control body and am very pleased with it.

"The DFB is opposed to all forms of racism, discrimination and violence, and stands for tolerance, openness and diversity - all values that are also deeply engrained with the DFB statutes.

"That's why the players' actions have our respect and understanding."