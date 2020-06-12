Freiburg coach Streich signs new contract

Christian Streich has signed a new contract as head coach of Freiburg.

The 55-year-old has extended his deal for an undisclosed period and will continue at the Bundesliga club along with coaches Patrick Baier, Lars Vossler, Florian Bruns, Andreas Kronenberg and Daniel Wolf.

"We're absolutely delighted that we will continue to work together with Christian Streich as head coach," said board member Jochen Saier on the club's website.

"Christian lives this club and carries the SC philosophy in his heart."

Streich has spent his whole coaching career with Freiburg, initially working with the under-19s and then as assistant to first-team boss Robin Dutt from 2007 to 2011.

He took over in December 2011 after Dutt's successor Marcus Sorg was sacked and, although they were relegated in 2015, Freiburg won promotion back to the top flight a year later.

Having finished 15th last season, Freiburg are in the hunt for the European places in 2019-20: they sit eighth in the table and will close to within a point of sixth-placed Wolfsburg if they beat them on Saturday.

The club are also preparing to move into a new 34,700-capacity stadium in time for next season.

"We didn't have to negotiate for long," Streich told the club's website. "We work together here in a special constellation.

"I'm not saying it's better than anywhere else, but it's something special. I'm happy to be able to develop our idea of football on the pitch with the boys every day."