Date- Saturday, June 13, 2020 Kick-Off – 16:30 Mecca

Fortuna Dusseldorf currently occupies the relegation playoff place and are three points behind 17th-placed Mainz and three points above Werder Bremen. Rouwen Hennings second-half penalty saved Fortuna Dusseldorf’s blushes in their last game. A 2-2 draw against the ten-men of Hoffenheim was a difficult match for Uwe Rosler’s side.

An unlikely victory for Fortuna Dusseldorf this Saturday coupled with Paderborn dropping points, will see the latter relegated to Bundesliga 2. Rosler may have one eye on the next two games which are against fellow strugglers, Augsburg and Union Berlin.

In team news, Adam Bodzek is suspended for Saturday’s game, while they continue to have a goalkeeping crisis behind the scenes with Zack Steffen and Tim Wiesner both out through injury. Apart from that Rosler has almost a full squad to choose from with no apparent injury complaints.



Fortuna Dusseldorf Predicted Team

Kastenmeier, Ayhan, Hoffmann, Suttner, Zimmermann, Stoger, Morales, Berisha, Thommy, Karaman, Hennings





Borussia Dortmund has a great opportunity to close the gap to Bayern Munich on Saturday but a closing door is turning into a brick wall. Victory will keep the chase going. A draw and it is effectively all over. A defeat coupled with a Bayern win later that day – and it is curtains.

Dortmund may be the second-highest scorers in the Bundesliga but it took nearly an hour to break the deadlock and record a slender 1-0 victory over Hertha Berlin.

After that game, Emre Can called on Jadon Sancho to be a bit more grown-up after he was fined for breaching the German Football League rules while getting his haircut at home. Sancho called the decision as an “absolute joke.” Can said that Sancho needed to be smarter in these situations but is a “great kid.”

The saga has cooled during the week but his future is still up for discussion, with Manchester United reportedly interested in his services.

In team news, Dortmund received a major boost on Tuesday when Marco Reus returned to training. The German has missed the last 12 competitive games with a thigh injury. He still remains a doubt while teenage sensation Erling Haaland is expected to start. The teenage sensation has not played since the Der Klassiker defeat on matchday 28.

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Team

Burki, Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji, Hakimi, Can, Witsel, Guerreiro, Sancho, Haaland, Hazard

Borussia Dortmund desperately needs a victory to keep their Bundesliga hopes alive. Victory for Fortuna Dusseldorf will increase their chances of safety. It promises to be a gripping match-up at the Merkur Spiel-Arena. You can follow all the action via beIN CONNECT.