Football is a day-to-day business - Flick urges resurgent Bayern to stay focused

Hansi Flick says he and his Bayern Munich players must remain focused and not think too far ahead after their revival continued with an emphatic 4-0 win at Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Bayern's success on Saturday lifted them to within a point of the Bundesliga summit after leaders Borussia Monchengladbach went down 2-0 at Union Berlin.

CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has already confirmed Flick, who was placed in charge after the sacking of Niko Kovac, will remain at the helm until at least Christmas and the new boss is making an increasingly strong case to retain the reins.

A run of three straight wins in all competitions, with 10 goals scored and none conceded, has represented a wonderful start, but Flick is refusing to get carried away.

"We hope it [Bayern's winning streak] will last until Christmas, but we all know that football is a day-to-day business," he said.

Asked if he could imagine continuing as coach into the new year, Flick added: "I can imagine a lot, but that's still a long way away.

"I enjoy the here and now and on Tuesday [when Bayern face Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League] it goes on again.

"The club now has time to think about how to go on. I do my job and try to do it well."

Bayern were dominant in the opening 45 minutes against Dusseldorf and could easily have added to the three goals they scored through Benjamin Pavard, Corentin Tolisso and Serge Gnabry.

However, their performance after the break was less polished, despite Philippe Coutinho extending their lead with a tap-in from Robert Lewandowski's cross.

"We are very, very satisfied with the first half," said Flick. "We implemented what we demanded and put the opponent under pressure from the beginning.

"There was definitely room for improvement in the second half, but those are the things we need to work on until the winter break."