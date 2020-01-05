Flick Lauds Qatar Training Camp

Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick has lauded the facilities in Doha ahead of his sides return to action in the Bundesliga. Bayern, who are currently third in the table returned to Doha for their annual winter training camp.

Talking about the facilities, Flick was full of praise for the Aspire Zone who has hosted the club down the years. "As you know, Qatar is preparing to host the 2022 World Cup, things here are very good, everything is simply fantastic."

Flick was also asked about why the side has not played a friendly whilst in Doha and insisted that his focus was on developing the fitness of the side. “We want to focus on our training sessions and want our young players to train with the first squad.”

Bayern had trained earlier in the day, and Flick did give an update on the capture of new goalkeeper Alexander Nübel and the fitness of Serge Gnabry. 23-year-old keeper Nübel will sign on in the summer from Schalke, and Flick was pleased with how his side was looking to the future in the transfer market. "Bayern took the chance to bring a very talented goalkeeper to Munich. That shows a lot of forward-thinking."

“Serge Gnabry has an issue with his Achilles tendon. He had to stop today's running session early. We have to take that very seriously and hope that he returns soon" added Flick when asked why the German winger stopped training earlier today.

Two noticeable absentees from the training squad have been Polish striker Robert Lewandowski and French winger Kingsley Coman, and Flick added he would not risk the pair ahead of the return the Bundesliga in the middle of January.

“We won't let anyone play if they aren't 100%. We need to build Kingsley up cautiously. Robert has top facilities back home. We hope that he'll be fit again when we are back in Munich on 14th January."

In more positive news, defender Lucas Hernandez returned to the first-team action for the first time in two and a half months, after recovering from ankle surgery. Bayern Munich is to continue to train in Doha until the 10th of January. The Bavarians Bundesliga campaign resumes on the 19th of January with an away trip to Hertha Berlin.

