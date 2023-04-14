Five-goal Schalke move off bottom of Bundesliga table

In the duel between the two teams who started the night at the bottom of the German league, Schalke came out fighting. Tim Skarke curled in the opener after three minutes in Gelsenkirchen after a run from midfield past the static Hertha defence.



Marius Buelter bagged a brace with goals in either half, nodding in his side's second goal quarter of an hour. Simon Terodde was on target three minutes after the break. Marcin Kaminski capped a fine display in injury time with a free-kick over the Hertha wall.



Stevan Jovetic had pulled one back for Hertha just before the half-time whistle with Marco Richter adding a second with six minutes to go.



Schalke, who had scored just 21 goals all season in the league before Friday's match, jumped two places move into the relegation/promotion playoffs. Hertha dropped to the bottom spot four points from safety with six games to go.



Hertha have the worst away record with five points and are winless in 11 games on the road.



Stuttgart, who are now second-bottom, host title-chasing Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.