Favre tells Dortmund to forget Der Klassiker humbling

Lucien Favre urged Borussia Dortmund to forget their Der Klassiker humbling as they prepare to host Paderborn on Friday.

Dortmund were crushed 4-0 by Bayern Munich in their final game before the international break and are sixth in the Bundesliga table.

Favre, who is under pressure at the helm, is eager for Dortmund to put that result behind them as they prepare to resume their campaign.

"We played badly against Bayern Munich, that is clear," the head coach told a news conference on Wednesday.

"We still had the previous victory against Inter [in the Champions League] fresh in our minds. Not all players, but some.

"But such a loss can happen. We have to look ahead. We still have eight games, we have to keep going and think about our performance from game to game."

Thomas Delaney (ankle) has been ruled out until January for Dortmund, while Favre was unsure about Nico Schulz's availability but said Marco Reus trained "OK" during the week.

With the international break over, Favre wants Dortmund focused on club duties for the rest of 2020.

"We still have eight games until Christmas. We have to focus on those games," he said.

"We have six league games and two Champions League games. Dortmund will be their sole focus now until the end of the year.

"The players should no longer have their national teams in mind. That is important."

Dortmund are sixth in the Bundesliga, but just six points off league leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.