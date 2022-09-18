Dortmund captain Reus escapes serious injury

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus is set to miss just three to four weeks, with scans confirming that the forward’s injury is not as bad as initially expected.

Reus went down in the 28th minute of his side’s 1-0 win over derby rivals Schalke on Saturday, leaving the field in tears on a stretcher.

Speaking on Germany’s Sport1 Dopplepass on Sunday, Dortmund Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl said the captain will be fit again in time for the World Cup, which starts in November.

"It was a shock for us on the sidelines (but) I can give the all-clear this morning,” Kehl said.

“The examination did not show any breakage. It's an ankle lateral ligament injury.

“But it is not so serious that the World Cup may be in jeopardy. Marco will be out for three or four weeks.”

Reus, who has played 48 times for Germany, missed the 2014 World Cup triumph and his side’s 2016 European Championships campaign due to injury.

Writing on Instagram on Sunday morning, Reus - who has scored 15 goals for Germany - promised to be back in on the pitch soon.

“Thank you for your recovery wishes,” Reus said. “I will never give up.”

Reus was nominated as part of the 24-man Germany squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures against Hungary and England.

Dortmund next play away at Cologne on October 1st.

