Coronavirus: Wolfsburg to resume training despite pandemic

Wolfsburg announced Oliver Glasner's first-team will return to training on Monday despite Germany's social-distancing measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The Bundesliga is scheduled to resume after April 2, with Wolfsburg due to travel to Bayer Leverkusen two days later in a game that looks unlikely to be played given the global pandemic.

Germany's death toll has risen to 93 and chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday announced a ban on public meetings of more than two people, but a statement on Wolfsburg's official website said training would take place in small groups.

"VfL Wolfsburg will return to training as planned on Monday 23 March, albeit under special conditions and adhering to strict hygiene measures," said the statement.

"Starting early in the morning, head coach Oliver Glasner's side will work in small groups at staggered intervals at the Volkswagen Arena, exclusively using the gym until further notice.

Managing director Jorg Schmadtke said: "As matters stand, matches will resume after 2 April. Even though that seems unrealistic, we need to take note of that and adapt to it."