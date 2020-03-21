Coronavirus: Lewandowski follows Goretzka and Kimmich with donation

Robert Lewandowski and his wife Anna followed Bayern Munich stars Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich in making a donation towards the fight against coronavirus, pledging one million euros to charity.

Goretzka and Kimmich set up a fund called 'We Kick Corona', to which they made a joint donation of one million euros.

After making an equal donation, the Lewandowskis told Bild they hoped life would soon return to normal.

"We are all aware of the difficult situation around us," they said.

"Today we all play as a team. Let us be strong in this fight. If we can help someone, do it.

"This situation affects all of us, so we ask that you follow the instructions and listen to those who are most aware. Show responsibility!

"We believe that we will soon return to our normal life. We are in this situation together and we are through it together."

We Kick Corona is inviting charities and social institutions to apply for funds from the €2.5m it has raised, and Kimmich echoed Lewandowski's call for solidarity.

"Everyone can help, both in small and large ways," said Kimmich.

"Only if we stand together now, show reason and responsibility and are there for each other can we make it out of this crisis."