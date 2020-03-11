Coronavirus: Bayern Munich must face Union Berlin in empty stadium

Bayern Munich's Bundesliga match at Union Berlin on Saturday will be played behind closed doors.

As coronavirus continues to hit sport, a Berlin local authority has ordered the fixture to be played without spectators.

The Treptow-Kopenick district office issued a statement on Wednesday that declared: "Due to an order from our official doctor, the Union Berlin-Bayern Munich match will take place with the public excluded."

The match is scheduled for 18:30 local time (17:30 GMT), and Wednesday's decision came hours after Union Berlin said the local authorities had decided against a closed-doors order.

However, the situation has been fast-moving within sport as well as wider society, with the latest advice prompting the decision to prevent fans attending the game.

There was no immediate reaction from Bayern or Union to the announcement. The district office said in-depth talks took place with Union on Tuesday.

Bayern sit top of the Bundesliga, with Hansi Flick's team holding a four-point lead over Borussia Dortmund, while Union are 11th in the standings.