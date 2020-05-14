Bundesliga is back: RB Leipzig star Timo Werner primed for prolific return

Timo Werner will probably be delighted he gets the chance to let his football do the talking once more when RB Leipzig host Freiburg on Saturday.

During football's hiatus brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, Werner's name has remained somewhere near the top of most gossip columns, with Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich all reported to be among his potential suitors.

For now, Werner's primary concerns will be rebooting Leipzig's title bid, as they resume five points shy of Bayern in third with nine matches remaining.

Here we look at the impressive Opta numbers returned by the 24-year-old forward, who is deservedly one of the hottest properties in Europe.

21 – Werner is second in the Bundesliga's scoring charts this term, with only Bayern's Robert Lewandowski (25) ahead of him. Three of the Germany international's 21 goals have come from the penalty spot.

97.6 – That return means Werner averages a goal every 97.6 minutes.

48.3 – The Leipzig star converts almost half of his 'big chances'.

4 – An incisive, pacey forward, Werner has more goals from fast breaks than any other player in the Bundesliga, although Borussia Dortmund's January signing Erling Haaland is already up to three. No one has more in Europe's top five leagues (Jamie Vardy, Kylian Mbappe and Gervinho also have four).

7 – Comfortable attacking from wide areas, Werner is a creative threat and has seven assists. He has engineered 35 opportunities from open play, including 10 'big chances'.

18 – Werner's work rate underlines a decent chunk of his appeal and he has won back possession 18 times inside the final third this season. That places him joint-seventh in the division, one shy of Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and also fractionally behind Bayern trio Lewandowski, Thomas Muller (both 21) and Philippe Coutinho (20). Eintracht Frankfurt's Filip Kostic is out in front on 30.

54.1 – From 85 attempts, Werner has a dribble success rate of 54.1 per cent.