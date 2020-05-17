Bundesliga is back: Lewandowski reaches 40-goal mark for fifth straight season

Robert Lewandowski reached 40 goals for the fifth successive season when he put Bayern Munich 1-0 ahead at Union Berlin on Sunday.

The Bundesliga's most prolific striker made no mistake with a penalty late in the first half, after Leon Goretzka was hacked down in the 39th minute by Neven Subotic.

It took him to 40 goals from just 34 appearances in 2019-20, with Lewandowski again proving his value to the reigning German champions.

Since netting a relatively modest 25 goals in his first season at Bayern in 2014-15, the Poland star has notched successive hauls of 42, 43, 41, 40 and Sunday's spot-kick took him to another 40, with the promise of more to come in 2019-20.