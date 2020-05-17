Bundesliga is back: Flick's Bayern reach 50 goals in record time

Bayern Munich's 2-0 win over Union Berlin on Sunday saw them reach the 50-goals mark under Hansi Flick in just 16 matches - a new Bundesliga record.

Germany's top division made its return on Saturday after a break of more than two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But some things just do not seem to change - Bayern were as slick and effective as before the hiatus, easing past a Union side who rarely back down from a tussle.

Robert Lewandowski - who took his individual tally to 40 for the season in all competitions - and Benjamin Pavard got the goals, as Bayern continued where they left off and restored their four-point cushion at the summit.

Flick took over from Niko Kovac in November last year and has overseen an impressive improvement, earning a three-year contract in April.