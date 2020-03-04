Borussia Mönchengladbach Vs Borussia Dortmund - Live Stream

Mitch Freeley

Borussia Mönchengladbach takes on Borussia Dortmund in one of the standout fixtures of the Bundesliga weekend. Only two points separate the two sides and a victory for Gladbach could put them right back into the Bundesliga title race.

Marco Rose has overseen an impressive season at Gladbach this term, and the German coach has pushed his club ahead of the likes of Schalke, Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg into Champions League football. Having already bowed out of the Europa League, Gladbach can now focus on finishing in the top four.

Recent form from the foals has been impressive and are currently undefeated in their last five Bundesliga encounters. Whilst at home they have won seven of their last eight games in all competitions. Alassane Pléa has been one of the standout players for Gladbach this season and has scored eight times in twenty Bundesliga outings.



In team news, Marcus Thuram and Torben Müsel are long-term absentees from the side. Alassane Pléa may return to the starting lineup replacing Thuram who picked up an ankle injury at the weekend. Lars Stindl is likely to keep his place leading the line after grabbing a brace in the 3-2 win over Augsburg last time out.

Gladbach Predicted Team

Predicted Team Sommer; Bensebaini, Elvedi, Ginter, Lainer; Zakaria, Strobl; Pléa, Neuhaus, Herrmann; Stindl

Date – Saturday the 7th of March Kick-Off – 20:30

Channel – Online – beIN CONNECT

As for Borussia Dortmund, they are heading into a run of games which could define their season. The game on Saturday evening kicks starts a run of three difficult games which includes an away trip to PSG in the Champions League and a local derby against Schalke. Lucian Favre’s men have won their last four games in all competitions, after losing 4-3 to follow Champions League-chasing side Bayer Leverkusen at the start of February. Last time out, Jadon Sancho scored his fourteenth goal of the season as Dortmund eke out a 1-0 victory over Freiburg.

Dortmund has an impressive record against Gladbach down the years and has won the last ten encounters between the sides in all competitions. A Julain Brandt brace was enough to give Dortmund the 2-1 when the sides last met in the DFP Pokal in October last year.

In team news, club captain Marco Reus is in line to come back into contention after recovering from a muscle injury picked up a month ago. Erling Braut Håland started from the bench at the weekend, and the Norwegian striker could start on Saturday. With an impressive record of nine goals in seven starts, Favre might unleash the talented teenager in this crunch game. Otherwise, Favre may change up his side with an eye on the Champions League midweek.

Dortmund Predicted Team

Burki; Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji; Hakimi, Can, Witsel, Guerreiro; Hazard, Reus; Håland

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Champions League hopefuls Gladbach and Dortmund battle it out in the Bundesliga. Follow all the action with beIN SPORTS.