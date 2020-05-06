Boateng sees future at Bayern under Flick

Jerome Boateng is loving life at Bayern Munich under Hansi Flick and would be happy to stick around for the remainder of his contract.

The centre-back appeared primed to depart the Allianz Arena in the next transfer window but he has been won over by Flick, who took the top job initially on an interim basis in November.

Boateng's deal runs until 2021 and he envisages seeing it to the end, with Flick having taking Bayern back to the Bundesliga summit since replacing Niko Kovac.

"I owe Hansi Flick a lot. If he wasn't coach now, I might not be at FC Bayern anymore," the 31-year-old told Sport Bild.

"My contract in Munich runs until 2021 and I can imagine fulfilling it under Hansi Flick.

"I know that this club have done a lot for me, just as I have done a lot for this club. The club will always remain something special for me.

"The combination of the city, the fans and the family feeling around the team is probably unique."

Bayern sit four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, which is expected to resume later this month.