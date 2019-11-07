Bayern turn down Wenger for vacant manager's post

"Arsene Wenger called (Bayern chairman) Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on Wednesday afternoon to make him aware of his interest in the job," a Bayern spokesperson told AFP subsidiary SID.

"Bayern appreciates Wenger's work at Arsenal, but he is not being considered as coach."

Kovac was dismissed at the weekend following a poor run of form that culminated in a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern's worst Bundesliga defeat in a decade and one which left them fourth in the table.

Kovac's assistant Hansi Flick has taken over as interim coach as Bayern search for a more permanent replacement, with club president Uli Hoeness saying on Tuesday they expected to name Kovac's successor by November 23.

However they have been publicly rebuffed by both Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel and Ajax's Erik ten Hag, who said on Monday he would be staying with the Dutch champions until at least the end of the season.