Bayern still undecided on permanent move for Inter's Perisic

Ivan Perisic may be coming to the end of his season-long loan from Inter, but Bayern Munich's chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insists his club remain undecided over a permanent move.

Former Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg winger Perisic returned to the Bundesliga on a season-long loan in August, yet he has made just nine Bundesliga starts for champions Bayern in 2019-20.

A fractured ankle, suffered in February, has not helped Perisic's cause, while Niko Kovac, his former Croatia coach, was replaced at Bayern by Hansi Flick in November.

Perisic made a first appearance since his injury lay-off from the bench during Bayern's 2-0 win over Union Berlin on Sunday and Rummenigge wants to see the 31-year-old in action across the final games of the campaign before making a call on his future.

"We have not spoken because Perisic has just come back after the foot injury," Rummenigge told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"But with [Inter chief executive Giuseppe] Marotta I have a really very friendly relationship, let's see when he will play a few games.

"We will talk to each other because even the player will want to know where he will play.

"If I know where he will play? It is not yet decided."