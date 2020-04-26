Bayern drive Neuer mole back under ground after captain's complaint

Bayern Munich are confident they have scared off the mole whose leaks threatened to scupper crunch contract talks with captain Manuel Neuer.

Star goalkeeper Neuer had revealed his irritation at news of negotiations reaching the German media, even if the details were not always accurate.

The Germany international scoffed at talk of him demanding a five-year deal but appeared to indicate there were accurate aspects of private negotiations reaching the public domain.

In an interview last weekend, Neuer said his long-held sense of "appreciation" at Bayern was being affected by details emerging in the press.

Alarmed by the prospect of skipper Neuer having his trust in the club affected, Bayern have taken steps to quash the prospect of any further leaks.

"We have clarified this internally," said sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. "And since nothing has become known since then, I assume that the mole has moved on."

Speaking to the Welt am Sonntag newspaper, Salihamidzic underlined Bayern's desire to see 34-year-old Neuer commit to the club beyond his current deal, which expires after the 2020-21 season.

"Manuel knows that we really appreciate him," Salihamidzic said. "I played with Oliver Kahn. I know how good a world-class goalkeeper is for a team.

"Manuel is a world-class goalkeeper. He is highly valued in our club. I hope we can extend the contract with Manuel."

Bayern head coach Hansi Flick has vowed Neuer will remain his first choice next season, despite the impending arrival of Alexander Nubel from Schalke.