Joshua tells Fury to 'come and find the boss'

Anthony Joshua has no concerns over where his undisputed heavyweight showdown against Tyson Fury might be staged – boasting he is ready to fight "in my back garden [or] your back garden".

Talks between the camps of WBC heavyweight champion Fury and Joshua, who holds the WBA, WBO and IBF versions, are progressing with a view to sealing potentially the richest bout in boxing history.

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports earlier this month that only "minor details" needed to be ironed out after both camps had swapped draft contracts.

The developing COVID-19 situation means a variety of locations are being considered as hosts, with a fight in the UK in the middle of this year appearing a long-shot.

Hearn has listed Saudi Arabia, the United States, Qatar, Dubai, Singapore and China as possible destinations, but Joshua told Sky News he has no preference.

"Any option. Home turf, Middle East, my back garden, your back garden. I don't mind where it is," he said.

"I'm just ready to fight. I want that belt. I want to compete with Fury so all options are open to me.

"[The pandemic] is getting close to things being normal. We're working on a date for around June.

"So if Tyson is serious, which I think he is, he'll know where to come and find the boss.

"I'm ready. I'm really looking forward to competition - all I want to do is fight, fight, fight."

Joshua, who secured a dominant ninth-round triumph over Kubrat Pulev in December, and his manager Freddie Cunningham have both claimed positive developments in the talks with Fury's team this week.

"I try not to do too much teasing. I had a catch-up with 258 Management, the great team I've been working with since I turned professional," the 31-year-old added.

"They have been working in negotiations. They updated my promotional team, they updated me."

Fury became a two-time heavyweight champion when he demolished Deontay Wilder to claim the WBC crown 12 months ago.

Wilder's apparent desire to activate a rematch clause could yet scupper Joshua v Fury, although the American has behaved erratically since his first career loss and Hearn has been told by Fury's representatives that his option "isn't going to be an issue".

Joshua's mandatory for the WBO title is due, although the sanctioning body have ruled fellow Briton Joe Joyce will fight former unified cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in an interim bout, with the winner to face whoever prevails between Joshua and Fury.