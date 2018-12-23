Jermall Charlo retains as twin brother Jermell suffers first loss

Jermall Charlo retained his WBC interim middleweight title as twin brother Jermell suffered a controversial loss on Saturday.

Jermall (28-0) enjoyed a unanimous decision win over Russian Matt Korobov at Barclays Center in New York.

The 28-year-old American was a dominant winner, with the judges scoring the fight 119-108, 116-112 and 116-112 in his favour.

Jermall had already said he wanted to face WBA (Regular) super-middleweight champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in 2019.

Earlier, Jermall's identical twin brother Jermell was stunningly handed his first loss by Tony Harrison.

Harrison was awarded a 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113 win and the WBC light-middleweight title, handing Jermell (31-1) his first defeat.