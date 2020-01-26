Garcia beats Redkach after alleged eighth-round bite

Danny Garcia scored an unanimous decision victory over Ivan Redkach in a WBC welterweight title elimination fight in New York on Saturday.

Heavily favoured after stopping Adrian Granados in April, 31-year-old Garcia (36-2, 21 KOs) turned in a workmanlike performance over 12 rounds to defeat his Ukrainian opponent.

The only real drama came when Redkach (23-5-1, 18 KOs) appeared to bite the American on the shoulder during the eighth round.

Garcia laughed off the incident, telling Showtime: "He said 'Mike Tyson' when he bit me. I said: 'Ref, he bit me!' That's my first time ever getting bitten in a fight. Things happen, though."

A former two-division champion, Garcia could now look to a meeting with either Manny Pacquiao or Errol Spence Jr.

"Either of those fights I would like to have," he said. "I think my style fits great with both fighters, or even a rematch with Keith Thurman, or Mikey Garcia.”

On the undercard, Jarred Hurd had to contend with boos from the Brooklyn crowd before beating Francisco Santana (25-8-1, 12 KOs) via unanimous decision.

Hurd (24-1, 16 KOs) was jeered during the second half of a forgettable affair despite cruising to a comfortable victory in his first fight since the surprise loss to Julian Williams in May.