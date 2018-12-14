Chavez, Marquez and Canelo - Mexico's greatest multi-weight world champions

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez can further cement his legacy as one of the greatest ever Mexican boxers this weekend if he beats Rocky Fielding to become a three-weight world champion.

Having already won the light-middleweight and middleweight straps, Alvarez is moving up to the super-middleweight division, where Briton Fielding holds the WBA belt.

A victory for Alvarez would improve the 28-year-old's record in the pros to 51-1-2 and also enhance his reputation among the pantheon of Mexican greats.

We take a look at some of the finest fighters ever to emerge from Mexico.

Julio Cesar Chavez

A 52nd win for Alvarez would still leave him some way behind Chavez, who retired after winning 107 bouts in a 25-year professional career. Chavez won world championships at super-featherweight, lightweight and light-welterweight, and he had 27 successful title defences, the joint-most in history.

Marco Antonio Barrera

Like Chavez, Barrera won world titles in three different weight classes - super-bantamweight, featherweight and super-featherweight - in a career that lasted from 1989 to 2011. Perhaps his greatest triumph came in 2001 when he stepped up to featherweight and handed Naseem Hamed his only ever career loss in Las Vegas.

Erik Morales

Morales went one better than Chavez and Barrera by winning straps across four different divisions. Initially a super-bantamweight, he would step up to featherweight, super featherweight and light-welterweight. He fought Barrera and Manny Pacquiao in trilogies, winning the initial fight against both men before losing the next two on each occasion.

Juan Manuel Marquez

Marquez is one of three Mexicans to have won world titles in four classes, along with Morales and Jorge Arce. Marquez only lost seven of his 64 fights - and none of those were via a stoppage - and he had a four-fight series with Pacquiao, winning once and losing twice after the initial meeting ended in a split-decision draw.

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

Still just 28, Alvarez already has 50 professional wins and has beaten the likes of Gennady Golovkin, Amir Khan and Miguel Cotto. The only defeat of Alvarez's career came against Floyd Mayweather and he is the overwhelming favourite for Saturday's showdown against Fielding in New York.