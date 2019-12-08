Charlo retains WBC middleweight title with brutal stoppage

Jermall Charlo defended his WBC middleweight belt by stopping Dennis Hogan in the seventh round at the Barclays Center.

Charlo was too good for Hogan in Brooklyn on Saturday, with the unbeaten champion delivering a vicious left hook to send the Irish contender into the ropes.

Hogan – who was also dropped in the fourth round – staggered to his feet but referee Charlie Fitch stopped the fight 28 seconds into the seventh.

American Charlo preserved his unbeaten record at 30-0 in the 12-round main event.

"I just took a shot and made sure I landed right on the money," Charlo said of the knockout blow. "He took a shot back at me, but of course my power prevailed tonight.

"The middleweight division is wide open. I'm the WBC middleweight champion, I'm going to go and enjoy this and get back to the drawing board. I'm here to fight whoever."

It was the first time in Hogan's (28-3) career that he had been stopped inside the distance during a 31-fight career.

"I wanted to keep going, but the decision was fair enough by the referee," said Hogan. "I didn't see the punch coming on the second knockdown. I was trying to keep boxing him, but then, all of a sudden, I was on the ground and the fight was over."