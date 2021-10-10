Arum leads praise for Fury-Wilder trilogy: I have never seen a heavyweight fight as magnificent as this

Bob Arum praised Tyson Fury after his victory over Deontay Wilder in the third chapter of their fierce rivalry as he declared: "I've truly never seen a heavyweight fight as magnificent as this."

Fury recorded a second successive stoppage win over Wilder to retain his WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas, though it was far from straightforward for the reigning champion.

Having already scored a knockdown himself, the Briton was twice sent to the canvas during a dramatic fourth round, yet he managed to recover.

With Wilder fading, Fury recorded another knockdown in the 10th before finishing the job in the next round, a right hand making sure he came out on top after an absorbing contest that gripped those who had watched on, including Arum.

"I've been in this business 57 years promoting fights and I truly have to say I have never seen a heavyweight fight as magnificent as this," the long-time promoter said at the post-fight media conference.

"I am so proud of the man on my right [Fury]. He showed heart, ability, he is truly a fighting man."

Arum has been involved with some of boxing's biggest names during his long career, including heavyweight legends Muhammad Ali and George Foreman.

Lennox Lewis, another all-time great, was impressed with what he witnessed at the T-Mobile Arena, with this result coming just weeks after Oleksandr Usyk stunned Anthony Joshua in London to claim the IBF, WBA and WBO belts.

"FuryWilder3 was a crackin' [sic] fight and puts the definitive stamp on this trilogy," Lewis tweeted. "The story of the heavyweight division right now is PEDIGREE. Big up to Tyson Fury on a great win."

Fury did not stop entertaining the crowd once the fight was over, serenading those still inside the venue with a re-worked version of 'Walking in Memphis', during which he referenced Las Vegas in the chorus.

While his singing may not quite hit the high notes, Fury certainly peaked with his performance in a contest that will live long in the memory.

Two-weight world champion Andre Ward, who retired undefeated with a 32-0 record, tweeted: "Big respect to Fury and Wilder. They both played their part in a modern-day heavyweight Boxing classic!"

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson knows a thing or two about success in the ring following his wrestling career, and the movie star praised both boxers for their efforts in putting on a show.

"That was one of the greatest fights I've ever seen. Congrats to my friend and champion Tyson Fury. What a beautiful & resilient performance," Johnson posted. "What a 'on the shield' heart Bronze Bomber has. I was inspired tonight by both men."

Former England footballers Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker also tweeted after the event, the latter writing: "That's what you call a great heavyweight fight. Brilliant scrap."

So, could we see it happen all over again? Not according to Fury, who made it clear he is "done for good" when it comes to Wilder.