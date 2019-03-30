Zion, Duke escape with win after another failed tip-in

Zion Williamson and Duke survived to fight another day after holding on to beat Virginia Tech 75-73 en route to the Elite Eight.

Top NBA prospect Williamson posted 23 points and dazzled the crowd with a thunderous two-handed alley-oop slam in the NCAA Tournament clash.

The Blue Devils escaped with a win in the round of 32 by one point and they prevailed once again by two in the Sweet 16 on Friday.

Both had very little to do with what Duke did in the final seconds and had much more to do with what the other teams failed to do.

In their 77-76 victory over UCF, Knights star guard Aubrey Dawkins had a chance to win the game with a tip-in in the final seconds.

He instead saw his tip roll perilously off the rim and out as UCF saw their season come to an end. Then somehow Duke had it happen again against Virginia Tech.

Leading 75-73 with 1.1 seconds remaining against Hokies, Virginia Tech dialled up a perfect play which saw Ahmed Hill completely open in the lane with an opportunity to lay it in but he could not finish.