Simmons will play for Australia at World Cup

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons will feature for Australia at the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup.

The 76ers' NBA season came to an end with a thrilling loss to the Toronto Raptors in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals on Sunday.

In a video posted on Weibo, Simmons announced he would be representing the Boomers in China.

"I'm happy to say I'm looking forward to representing my country Australia in the upcoming @FIBA World Cup in China," he wrote on the post.

Australia are scheduled to face the United States in August before the World Cup begins.

They will meet Canada, Senegal and Lithuania in Group H at the World Cup, with their first game on September 1.