Qatar to host the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup

The Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) has been awarded the hosting rights for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027, with all games at the prestigious tournament to be played in the city of Doha.



This will be the first that the FIBA Basketball World Cup will take place in the MENA region, and is seen as a important step in promoting the sport in the wider region.



Speaking at the awaring of the 2027 World Cup, Andreas Zagklis, FIBA Secretary General, said: "I would like to congratulate QBF on their successful bid, and we are very confident that this event will be one of the highest quality both on and off the court.

"Importantly, it will be delivered by a skilled and experienced team that has an excellent track record on a wide range of major international sporting events, including world championships or cups of more than a dozen other top Olympic sports.

"Additionally, to have all 32 participating teams based in one city for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 will present a unique opportunity for fans to customize their World Cup experience by accessing more games in person than in any other FIBA World Cup over the last twenty years. I believe 2027 will be a special experience in Doha for this flagship FIBA event."