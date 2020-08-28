Hall of Fame coach Lute Olson dies aged 85

Tributes have been paid to Lute Olson after the Hall of Fame coach died aged 85.

Olson's family announced his death on Thursday. He made Arizona a huge college force, spending 24 seasons with the team and being named conference coach of the year seven times.

The Wildcats secured a national championship under Olson in 1997 and he won 780 games as a Division I coach.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who played under Olson for Arizona, wrote on Twitter: "It's hard to put into words how much Lute Olson meant to me.

"He was an amazing coach & a wonderful man. Being part of the U of A basketball family changed my life forever. I will never forget Coach O, those awesome nights at McKale and all my teammates. Thank you Coach- I love you!"

A tweet from Arizona Basketball read: "Wildcat. Legend. Icon. Lute. Coach Olson - We are forever indebted to you for what you did for our program, university and community. #BearDown."

Georgia Tech coach and former Arizona player Josh Pastner tweeted: "Coach Olson is the absolute best, one of the greatest coaches ever and one of the greatest human beings ever.

"My feelings of gratitude and appreciation cannot be put in words. I love him dearly. My heart hurts, but I know he is now in heaven. May god bless his family. #RIP."

Former Arizona and NBA player Richard Jefferson also posted a tribute on social media, writing: "It's rare that a man is a Hall of Famer and still under appreciated.

"I'll always feel like you never got the credit you deserved as a leader, family man, grandfather, coach and as a mentor. I love you Coach O."