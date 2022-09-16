العربية
France cruise into Eurobasket final

By

France thrashed Poland 95-54 on Friday to reach the final of Eurobasket as NBA star Rudy Gobert dominated defensively and Guerschon Yabusele top-scored with 22 points.

Reuters

The Olympic silver medallists moved a step closer to winning their second European crown as they held the bewildered Poles to just 32 percent shooting.

Poland had created one of the shocks of the tournament by defeating Luka Doncic's Slovenia in the quarter-finals, but they were swamped in Berlin and not a single Polish player scored in double figures.

Gobert and fellow big man Vincent Poirier allowed the Poles little space or time inside and Real Madrid's Yabusele and NBA small forward Evan Fournier were clinical in attack for the French.

In Sunday's final, France will face either Germany or Spain who face off later Friday.
 

