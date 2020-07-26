Nationals top Yankees to level series, Bard wins in first MLB game since 2013

World Series champions the Washington Nationals eased past the New York Yankees 9-2 on the back of Victor Robles' performance in MLB.

Robles produced three hits and four RBI, including a home run off the foul pole, as the Nationals levelled the three-game series on Saturday.

In the absence of stars Juan Soto (coronavirus) and Stephen Strasburg (hand), the Nationals bounced back in Washington following their Opening Day defeat against the Yankees.

Asdrubal Cabrera and Michael Taylor also homered for the Nationals, who were inspired by a three-run third inning.

Erick Fedde – starting in place of injured ace Strasburg – allowed a pair of runs in four innings, including Giancarlo Stanton's second homer in two games.

Meanwhile, Colorado Rockies reliever Daniel Bard celebrated a victory in his first MLB game since 2013.

Bard last appeared in the league for the Boston Red Sox in April 2013 and the 35-year-old made his long-awaited return as the Rockies topped the Texas Rangers 3-2.

Kapler records first win as Dodgers manager

The San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 to give manager Gabe Kapler his first win. After being outscored 17-2 in the opening two games, the Giants bounced back to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2012. Wilmer Flores homered for the Giants.

The Houston Astros celebrated their 15th consecutive win against the Seattle Mariners thanks to a 7-2 victory.

Christian Yelich and Justin Smoak both homered as the Milwaukee Brewers powered past National League Central rivals the Chicago Cubs 8-3.

Phil Gosselin homered twice for the Philadelphia Phillies, who accounted for the Miami Marlins 7-1.

Dallas Keuchel won his debut as the Chicago White Sox pounded the Minnesota Twins 10-3. After agreeing a $55.5m, three-year contract in December, Keuchel allowed two runs in 5.3 innings.

Betts struggles in Dodgers loss

Dodgers star Mookie Betts was hitless in five at-bats with a strikeout against the Giants. Dodgers pitcher Wood gave up three runs and three hits, striking out four and walking three.

The Red Sox were wasteful in their 7-2 defeat to the Baltimore Orioles. Boston were just one for seven with runners in scoring position, stranding 10 runners on base.

Stanton smashes ferocious homer

Yankees slugger Stanton hit the second hardest home run Statcast has ever tracked. Stanton whacked the hardest homer in 2018.

Saturday's results

Milwaukee Brewers 8-3 Chicago Cubs

Baltimore Orioles 7-2 Boston Red Sox

Chicago White Sox 10-3 Minnesota Twins

St Louis Cardinals 9-1 Pittsburgh Pirates

Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 Toronto Blue Jays

Los Angeles Angels 4-1 Oakland Athletics

Houston Astros 7-2 Seattle Mariners

Philadelphia Phillies 7-1 Miami Marlins

Colorado Rockies 3-2 Texas Rangers

San Francisco Giants 5-4 Los Angeles Dodgers

Atlanta Braves 5-3 New York Mets

Kansas City Royals 3-2 Cleveland Indians

Detroit Tigers 6-4 Cincinnati Reds

Washington Nationals 9-2 New York Yankees

San Diego Padres 5-1 Arizona Diamondbacks

Yankees at Nationals

This season-opening series will be decided in Washington on Sunday. Patrick Corbin – into the second season of a $140million, six-year contract – will start of the Nationals, while the Nationals are expected to field a mix of relievers.