Dodgers break NL homer record in MLB, Yankees sweep doubleheader against Mets

The Los Angeles Dodgers set the National League (NL) record for home runs in a month after beating the Texas Rangers 7-2 in MLB.

Cody Bellinger's two-run homer gave the high-flying Dodgers 57 home runs in August, topping the previous record of 56 set by the Atlanta Braves in June 2019.

Corey Seager and Will Smith also homered for the NL-leading Dodgers, who boast the best record in MLB at 26-10.

Meanwhile, the New York Yankees completed a doubleheader sweep of rivals the New York Mets.

After winning game one 8-7, the Yankees won the second clash 5-2 thanks to Gary Sanchez's pinch-hit, extra-inning grand slam.

The Yankees erased a five-run deficit in the opening game with two outs in the seven inning to win in eight.

Wainwright's complete game, Adames hits grand slam

Birthday boy Adam Wainwright pitched a complete game in the St Louis Cardinals' 7-2 win over the Cleveland Indians. The 39-year-old threw a four-hitter for his 23rd complete game and first in four years.

Willy Adames' grand slam led the surging Tampa Bay Rays to a 12-7 victory against the Miami Marlins and a series sweep.

Woodruff proves costly

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff took the loss as his team went down 5-1 to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Woodruff allowed homers to Gregory Polanco and Josh Bell. He allowed four runs on four hits, while walking three across five innings of work.

Blue Jays with the walk-off win

Teoscar Hernandez's two-run single with two out in the ninth inning lifted the in-form Toronto Blue Jays to a 6-5 walk-off victory against the Baltimore Orioles.

Sunday's results

New York Yankees 8-7 New York Mets

New York Yankees 5-2 New York Mets

Tampa Bay Rays 12-7 Miami Marlins

Detroit Tigers 3-2 Minnesota Twins

Chicago Cubs 10-1 Cincinnati Reds

Boston Red Sox 9-5 Washington Nationals

Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 Milwaukee Brewers

Chicago White Sox 5-2 Kansas City Royals

St Louis Cardinals 7-2 Cleveland Indians

Los Angeles Dodgers 7-2 Texas Rangers

Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 Baltimore Orioles

San Francisco Giants 4-1 Arizona Diamondbacks

Seattle Mariners 2-1 Los Angeles Angels

Atlanta Braves 12-10 Philadelphia Phillies

Oakland Athletics-Houston Astros (postponed)

Rays at Yankees

It will be a clash of the American League (AL) East's top two teams on Monday. The Rays (24-11) lead the division, ahead of the Yankees (19-13). Both clubs carry winning streaks into the showdown as the Rays sent Tyler Glasnow to the mound, while the Yankees counter with Gerrit Cole.