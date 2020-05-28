Coronavirus: MLB's proposal for more salary cuts a non-starter – Scherzer

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer said on Wednesday the players are not planning to make any further concessions on salary reductions after MLB presented an economic plan to the Players' Association a day earlier.

The union held a conference call with its executive board, player representatives and alternate player representatives.

Scherzer, among eight players on the union's executive subcommittee, confirmed the call without revealing who was on it.

"After discussing the latest developments with the rest of the players there's no reason to engage with MLB in any further compensation reductions," Scherzer tweeted.

"We have previously negotiated a pay cut in the version of prorated salaries, and there's no justification to accept a second pay cut based upon the current information the union has received.

"I'm glad to hear other players voicing the same viewpoint and believe MLB's economic strategy would completely change if all documentation were to become public information."

MLB proposed a sliding scale of salary slashing for a pandemic-delayed season with an 82-game schedule in ballparks without fans.

In the plan, stars such as Mike Trout and Gerrit Cole would lose the most, about 77 per cent of the $36million each they were set to be paid this season. Trout and Cole would be cut to about $8m each.

The union has argued players already accepted a cut to prorated shares of their salaries in a March 26 agreement and should not have to bargain again.