Coronavirus: Former All-Star outfielder Jim Edmonds tested for COVID-19

Former All-Star outfielder Jim Edmonds says he's been diagnosed with pneumonia and is awaiting results after being tested for coronavirus.

The 49-year-old Edmonds posted an Instagram story on Saturday night in which he said he was home from the hospital and would give an update when he heard results of the test.

Earlier in the day, Edmonds posted an update with a picture of himself in hospital and wrote: "Held off as long as I could. I thought I was tough enough to get through. This virus is no joke #gethealthy."

Edmonds also said he was "not taking any chances because it is so hard to get tested by the rules of the CDC.''

Edmonds was a four-time All-Star and an eight-time Gold Glove Award winner in a Major League Baseball career that spanned from 1993-2010. He hit .284 with 393 home runs and 1,199 RBIs in 2011 games. Edmonds won the World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2006.